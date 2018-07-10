The Daily Target 7/10/18

Last Night: Twins 3, Kansas City 1 – The Twins struggled early against the Royals starter Danny Duffy, but boy, is the Royals bullpen different than it ever used to be. Jose Berrios kept the Twins in it, and then they started getting some hits. Various Eds and Joe Mauer all combined to drive in runs and in some cases, score them too.

Twinkie Town: Twins 3, Royals 1: Berrios proves why he’s an All-Star – SPOILER: He is an all star because he is good at striking jabronis out. And also because the Twins needed a representative, and Eddie Rosario was robbed.

Roster Roundup: Do you remember Ryan Lamarre? He got a new job, and it is with the White Sox. Hopefully he doesn’t share all of Minnesota’s secrets!