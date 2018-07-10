Watch: Justin Verlander teaches Max Stassi a lesson in epic mound visit

Class was in session on Monday night, when Astros stud pitcher Justin Verlander taught his catcher a lesson.

Max Stassi has been filling in for injured catcher Brian McCann, and he’s been doing a pretty good job of it. Verlander, however, made sure to give him some pointers during Tuesday’s game against the A’s.

Stassi made his way to the mound, and that’s when Verlander had some words with him — a lot of them, in fact.

#Astros Justin Verlander had A LOT he wanted to say to Max Stassi (nearly 30 seconds) pic.twitter.com/UovtNYr4cS — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) July 11, 2018

The busy exchange went on for close to a minute, and, as you could see, Verlander clearly made good use of the mound visit.