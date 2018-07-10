Culture

Watch: Thieves casually steal $27K worth of laptops from Apple store

Not all robberies entail thieves using weapons, and sometimes the most effective ones involve a high degree of planning and intelligence more than anything.

That was on display recently at an Apple store in Fresno, California, when a group of young kids pulled off a pretty unexpected heist.

The thieves entered the Apple store in a local mall, wearing hooded sweatshirts to conceal their identity. They rolled in behind a group of girls, which looked like the plan all along, and then proceeded to grab as many laptops as they could and then just exit the store — knowing the Geek Squad wouldn’t use physical force to stop them.

Surprising, yet effective. We’re willing to bet they’ll eventually get apprehended, though, but it hasn’t happened yet.

