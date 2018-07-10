Watch: Tom Brady jukes son out of his shoes in football video

Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still has a few weeks until training camp opens, so he’s currently enjoying some time with his family until then.

By that, we mean putting the moves on his son, while the two played football in their yard.

Tom Brady has a new workout partner 🔥 pic.twitter.com/2oQKUmzX2b — Overtime (@overtime) July 9, 2018

Brady is not known for his mobility, which is why the Patriots have never run the option with him under center. But he is pretty great in fourth-and-one, or less, situations in games, as he knows how to anticipate where the holes open up, and then manages to make his way through it to move the chains.

But on this day, it was all about teaching his son a lesson about overpursuing the ball carrier.