Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series: Season 2, Week 4 Fighter Salaries

Bevon Lewis and Jordan Espinosa were the big winners last night on the fourth installment of the second season of Dana White’s Tuesday Night Contender Series – the duo were the top earning fighters and also snagged UFC contracts
Here are the fighter payouts, released by the Nevada Athletic Commission.
Kevin Aguilar: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Bevon Lewis: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Ricky Palacios: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jordan Espinosa: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Jalin Turner: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)
Joey Gomez: $5,000
Alton Cunningham: $5,000
Toby Misech: $5,000
Riley Dutro: $5,000
Max Mustaki: $5,000
