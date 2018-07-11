Danny Ainge DGAF about LeBron leaving the Eastern Conference

Via Boston Sports Journal:

Ainge on the impact of LeBron James leaving the Eastern Conference for the Lakers: “What do I care about the Eastern Conference? I don’t really care about that. We’re trying to win championships, and you still have to play LeBron. I think that there’s a lot of good teams in the East that get undersold a little bit. I think Washington and Milwaukee’s an up-and-coming team and Toronto was the best team in the conference last year during the regular season, and I think they’re a fantastic team. So, the East is gonna be tough.”

Danny Ainge doesn’t have time for your ‘Eastern Conference sucks’ storylines. The man is working his ass off trying to hang Banner 18 and he doesn’t care who is or isn’t blocking the way.

He’s saying all the right things here about the competition (except for the inclusion of Washington, they’re garbage).

Danny also commented on the C’s free-agent plans:

“There are guys that we’re looking. We’re all here watching all the teams play in the Summer League, watching different guys work out. But our priority remains the same. Our priority is still Marcus in free agency, and that’s where we are.”

You hear that, Marcus? You are a PRIORITY!

PS: Drop your agents. They’ve cost you millions.