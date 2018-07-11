How well do you know the Open Championship?

The 147th Open championship is set to take place at Carnoustie this month with all of the world’s top players heading over for the tournament. The course is renowned for its difficulty and the winner looks very hard to call with the latest open betting making the American Dustin Johnson the outright 10/1 favourite. Johnson is entering the tournament in top form having landed the Sentry tournament of champions earlier this season.

The defending champion is another American star in Jordan Spieth. He put in several dominant rounds last year to win by three shots carding a twelve under par. Spieth is currently ranked 6th in the world in comparison to 2nd at the end of 2017. He placed 3rd in the Masters earlier this season but followed it with failing to make the cut at a disappointing U.S. Open so will be hoping that the Open can again be a happy hunting ground. So how well do you think you know your golf? Test your knowledge on this open quiz below.