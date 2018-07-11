LeBron James dupes 100+ fans into going to pizza joint, but he never even showed up

LeBron James caused quite a stir when he teased a potential appearance at a Los Angeles pizza joint, resulting in fans flocking to the restaurant.

The joke was on them, though, as James never actually showed up, and wasn’t even in the vicinity.

James broke his Twitter silence on Monday, when he sent a tweet that made it appear as if he was mulling an appearance at Blaze Pizza in Culver City.

Haven’t been to a pizza party in a minute 🤔 Culver City? 👀🍕 https://t.co/1QxgALyekK — LeBron James (@KingJames) July 9, 2018

That caused hundreds of fans to flock to the pizza joint soon after, as you can see below.

Everyone here is expecting to see LeBron at the Blaze Pizza in Culver City. pic.twitter.com/v9MVrM4MqT — Dave Schilling (@dave_schilling) July 10, 2018

Lebron James will not be appearing at Blaze Pizza according to an employee. Fans disappointed pic.twitter.com/pBbW66n1Pj — NICK HAMILTON (@NickHamiltonLA) July 11, 2018

The fans were likely left disappointed, though. Not only did James not show up, but he, instead, elected to float around in his pool. His wife, Savannah, posted a photo of him cruising around in an inflatable donut around the time that fans were lining up at Blaze Pizza.

Donut kill my vibe😂😂😂 #OnMaMamaWeLivin A post shared by @ mrs_savannahrj on Jul 10, 2018 at 5:12pm PDT

It sure didn’t take James long for him to use social media in an attention-seeking endeavor. And, sure enough, Lakers fans fell for it — hook, line and sinker.