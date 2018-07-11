Mookie Betts takes home run away from Nomar Mazara with great catch (Video)

It sure looked like Rangers outfielder Nomar Mazara hit his 16th home run of the year in Tuesday’s game against the Red Sox.

But Red Sox star Mookie Betts had other plans.

Mazara came to the plate in the fifth inning of the game, and he crushed a pitch from Jalen Beeks. It looked like a surefire home run, except Betts casually leaped, reached out and brought the ball back into the field of play. Moreover, it remained in his glove, resulting in an out, rather than a home run.

Mookie Betts just took a home run away from the #Rangers. #RedSox pic.twitter.com/0P9PJ10qQP — Evan Lazar (@ezlazar) July 11, 2018

It was a battle of right-fielders, and Betts won that round.