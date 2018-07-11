Isaiah Thomas open to returning to Boston?

Last offseason, Isaiah Thomas looked to be headed to a max contract and long future with Boston. But, Thomas ended up heading to Cleveland in a blockbuster trade for Kyrie Irving. Isaiah, was then traded again to the Los Angeles Lakers after issues with his fit in Cleveland. Now that Thomas is a free agent, interest has been limited, and a return to Boston may be in his sights — according to his Instagram comment.

Isaiah Thomas trying to engineer his way back to Boston? (From @NBCSBoston) pic.twitter.com/pCU6kUZTR0 — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) July 11, 2018

It is ironic at this time that Boston is struggling with Marcus Smart’s contract situation. If the Celtics end up losing Marcus Smart, or decide not to match an offer sheet — a guard will be needed off the bench. Thomas was actually rumored to be involved with another team recently.

But, talks have dragged on for some time. Boston’s cap space is limited to the future, especially with Kyrie Irving set to be a free agent next season. But, if Thomas is willing to take a discount, Boston should take a look.