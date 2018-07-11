Steph Curry insists the Warriors have not ruined the NBA

All the talk of the town has been about the Warriors after sweeping the Cavaliers in the 2018 NBA Finals. To add insult to injury, free agency didn’t slow their roll as they dropped the bomb that was signing DeMarcus Cousins. The Warriors have since been subject to heated criticism revolving around parity in the NBA. According to comments provided by Sam Amick of USA Today, Warriors star Stephen Curry refutes any claims about the Warriors ruining the NBA.

“So everybody says how we’re ruining the NBA—I love that phrasing; it’s the dumbest phrase ever,” Curry said. “We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn’t be doing ourselves justice.”

Despite being superstar’s in the NBA, and living the celebrity life — the Warriors hear the criticism loud and clear. Curry does have a point, as they have played their cards right over the years to build a dynasty and improve their roster.

Situations like signing DeMarcus Cousins are lucky, as his injury derailed his value this offseason. Not to mention, Kevin Durant has taken less money so the team could get better — and Klay Thompson is fine with taking less shots. Most superstars want the spotlight and the money they deserve.

Not to mention, Curry himself has scaled back on shots to be able to move the ball better. Overall, the chokehold the Warriors dynasty has on the NBA is felt widely. But, the franchise made the right chess moves to further excellence.