Watch: Rhys Hoskins crashes face-first into wall on catch attempt

Phillies slugger Rhys Hoskins is a rising star, and he manages to make game-changing plays with both his bat and his glove.

Tuesday’s game against the Mets nearly featured the latter, when Hoskins did a great job of tracking a long fly ball that was crushed toward the warning track in the third inning of the game.

Unfortunately for Hoskins, he just missed making the catch when he reached out with his glove, and ended up crashing into the wall — face-first. Ouch.

#Phillies OF Rhys Hoskins face had an ugly collision with the wall at Citi Field. #Mets #MLB pic.twitter.com/D9ahil9FW2 — Matt Johnson (@MattJ_Sports) July 11, 2018

Hoskins was looked at by trainers, but he did eventually remain in the game — proving that he’s tough as nails.