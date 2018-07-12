7/12/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Even though he isn’t an All Star (yet), outfielder Brandon Nimmo sure knows how to brighten the lives of the New York Mets (37-53) and their fans. Nimmo came off the bench to slug a walk off three run homer to help the Mets beat the Philadelphia Phillies 3-0 to salvage a series split against the National League East leaders. The Mets are set to kick off their final series of the first half tonight when they welcome the surprisingly mediocre Washington Nationals (46-46) to town. First pitch for the opener of the four game weekend set is scheduled for 7:10 pm at Citi Field.

The Mets will send lefty Steven Matz (4-6, 3.31 ERA) to the mound today. Matz was excellent in his last start, allowing one run in 6.1 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays last Saturday, but was stuck with a loss due to (stop us if you’ve heard this one before) a lack of run support from the Mets’ offense. The Nationals will counter with their ace, right hander Max Scherzer (11-5, 2.33 ERA), who is set to make his final start of the half before potentially starting the All Star Game in his home stadium on Tuesday. Scherzer actually struggled by his standards in his last start, allowing four runs in seven innings against the Miami Marlins last Saturday, but still picked up his 11th win of the year with the Nationals’ lineup scoring 11 runs to pick up their ace.

Local Coverage:

Television: SNY

Radio: WOR

New York Mets Lineup:

RF Brandon Nimmo 2B Asdrubal Cabrera 3B Jose Bautista LF Michael Conforto 1B Wilmer Flores CF Matt den Dekker C Kevin Plawecki SS Jose Reyes SP Steven Matz

