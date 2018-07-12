Look: Lakers' new uniforms for 2018-19 season leaked

The Los Angeles Lakers have an entirely new level of buzz around the organization this offseason after the addition of All-Star forward LeBron James in free agency on a four-year, $153 million deal.

It now appears that the Lakers are looking to capitalize on that renewed excitement as Ben Axelrod of WKYC pointed out that there is an expected unveiling of new uniforms for the 2018-19 campaign.

So apparently the Lakers are getting a new uniform design. How convenient. pic.twitter.com/36m1S2cDNi — Ben Axelrod (@BenAxelrod) July 7, 2018

However, it didn’t take long for the dots to be connected to what the gear for next season will look like as some of the possible designs have already been leaked via social media.

There was also more credence brought to these possible designs as Fanatics briefly put out team merchandises that displayed LeBron James donning the new uniforms that have a bit of a strong resemblance to what the 1980s “Showtime Era” Lakers wore.

JUST IN: Thanks to the keen eye of @l4d44 (and someone jumping the gun at Fanatics), we've got a larger look at the previous LeBron Lakers images + our first look at the new Lakers gold uni. Looks like a differently-colored collar trim and a thin side stripe on the shorts. pic.twitter.com/mQCvbQpAhT — Conrad Burry 🔴🐐🎨 (@conradburry) July 11, 2018

This is a unique touch to the uniform to help stamp what Los Angeles hopes to be a return to prominence for the franchise behind their restructured roster led by the four-time league MVP. The only thing for certain at this point is that once this new merchandise hits store shelves later this month it will certainly be a hot ticket item among Lakers fans.