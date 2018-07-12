Look: LeBron James mural in Los Angeles now completely blank

It didn’t take long for a mural of LeBron James to go up in Los Angeles — after the iconic 10-story banner in Cleveland was removed — but that’s now a thing of the past.

The mural was vandalized shortly after it was painted, as a fan took to social media and offered a reward to do exactly that. Someone apparently took the fan up on his offer, as “3-6” was painted over it, as well as “We don’t want you.”

Well, apparently, James’ camp no longer wants the defaced mural, as it’s been wiped out, and what was once painted is now completely blank.

It’s unlikely that any more James-related art will be going up anytime soon, as there’s still a contingent (albeit small) of fans that aren’t happy he took his talents to LA.