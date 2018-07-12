The Betting Window for July 13-15

Here at Undercard Superstar, we’re in the business of your business! Just follow our sound betting advice advice, you, too, can afford to put an MMA card inside a centuries-old historical venue. Hahaha, could you even imag-HOLY FUCKING SHIT.

Let’s make some cashola.

Rocky Fielding +270 over Tyron Zeuge ($5)

Blagoi Ivanov +145 over Junior dos Santos ($20)

Darren Elkins +215 over Alex Volkanovski ($25)

Marion Reneau -125 over Cat Zingano ($30)

Myles Jury +170 over Chad Mendes ($20)

Zeuge has had too many close calls fighting guys that aren’t Fielding’s caliber, and that’s a huge line that I have to jump on.

He’s one of my favorite fighters of all-time, but I think the sun has set on JDS. Ivanov won’t get a lot of hype, because he isn’t well-known amongst casuals, but he’s one hell of a fighter, and will bring pressure to JDS that I’m not sure he can defend anymore.

Keep doubting Darren Elkins, people. They do every single fight, and every fight he somehow emerges with his bloodied hand raised.

Last Week: $-0.03

Year To Date: $-133.92

-All lines courtesy of Bovada at time of wager.