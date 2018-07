Thursday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 17

Adelaide Crows vs. Geelong Cats — Fox Soccer Plus, 5:30 a.m.

Baseball

Cape Cod League

Orleans Firebirds at Yarmouth-Dennis Red Sox — Fox College Sports Atlantic, 5 p.m.

CrossFit

2018 CrossFit Games: Road to the Fittest — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Cycling

Tour de France

Stage 6: Brest to Mûr-de-Bretagne Guerlédan — NBCSN, 7:30 a.m.

Tour de France Pre Show — NBCSN, 7 a.m.

Primetime Replay — NBCSN, 8 p.m.

FIFA World Cup

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 4 p.m.

Locura Deportiva: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 6 p.m.

The Xtra: Russia — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Viva el Mundial y más — Telemundo/Universo, 7 p.m.

Univision Deportes Fútbol Club: Edición Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 7 p.m.

FIFA World Cup Tonight — FS1, 10 p.m.

República Mundialista — Univision Deportes, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo: Edición Mundialista — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

Golf

European Tour

Scottish Open, Gullane Golf Club, Gullane, Scotland, United Kingdom

1st Round — Golf Channel, 5:30 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Senior Players Championship, Exmoor Country Club, Highland Park, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 1:30 p.m.

PGA Tour

John Deere Classic, TPC Deere Run, Silvis, IL

1st Round — Golf Channel, 4 p.m.

Web.com Tour

Utah Championship, Oakridge Country Club, Farmington, UT

1st Round — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

LPGA Tour

Marathon Classic, Highland Meadows Golf Club, Sylvania, OH

1st Round — Golf Channel, 9 p.m. (same day coverage)

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: Part 6 — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

MLB

American League

Oakland at Houston — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 2 p.m.

New York Yankees at Cleveland — MLB Network/YES/STO, 7 p.m.

Toronto at Boston — MLB Network/Sportsnet/NESN, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Minnesota — Fox Sports Sun/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Anaheim — Root Sports/Fox Sports West, 10 p.m.

National League

Arizona at Colorado — Fox Sports Arizona, 3 p.m.

Milwaukee at Pittsburgh — Fox Sports Wisconsin/AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Washington at New York Mets — MASN/SNY, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles Dodgers at San Diego — Spectrum SportsNet LA/Fox Sports San Diego, 10 p.m.

Interleague

Philadelphia at Baltimore — NBC Sports Philadelphia/MASN2, 6 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Friday)

NASCAR

Xfinity Series

Alsco 300, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

1st Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 4 p.m.

Final Practice — NBCSports.com/NBC Sports app, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series

Yada Yada Yada 225, Kentucky Speedway, Sparta, KY

Qualifying — FS1, 5 p.m.

Race — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

NASCAR RaceDay: NCWTS Setup — FS1, 7 p.m.

NBA Summer League

Las Vegas Playoffs

Round 2, Cox Pavilion, Las Vegas, NV

Miami vs. New Orleans — NBA TV, 4 p.m.

Memphis vs. Oklahoma City — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

San Antonio vs. Milwaukee — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

Utah vs. Orlando — NBA TV, 10 p.m.

Round 2, Thomas & Mack Center, University of Nevada-Las Vegas, Las Vegas, NV

New York vs. Boston — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Philadelphia vs. Phoenix — ESPN2, 6;30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Los Angeles Lakers — ESPN2, 8:30 p.m.

Atlanta vs. Portland — ESPN2, 10:30 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, midnight

NFL

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 1:30 p.m.

NHL

NHL Tonight — NHL Network, 7 p.m.

Softball

USA Softball International Cup

Pool B, Bill Barber Park, Irvine, CA

Canada vs. USA Blue — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN2, 7 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV), 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

The Best of the Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet (Pittsburgh/Rocky Mountain)/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

High Noon — ESPN2, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

Outside the Lines — ESPN, 1 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 3:30 p.m.

SportsNation — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

SportsCenter at Night — ESPN, midnight

Nación ESPN — ESPN2, 12:30 a.m. (Friday)

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon, All England Lawn Tennis Club, Wimbledon, London, England, United Kingdom

Ladies’ Semifinals — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Breakfast at Wimbledon — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Wimbledon Primetime — Tennis Channel, 1 p.m.