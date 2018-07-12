Watch: Bill Russell flipped off Vince Carter, and Vlade Divac loved it

NBA legend Bill Russell has apparently found his calling, but it’s not even anything basketball-related.

Instead, it’s showing up at sporting events and flipping the bird at whomever he chooses.

Russell did exactly that at the NBA Awards recently, with those honors being directed at Charles Barkley. He did it again while enjoying the Summer League action on Wednesday, and this time, it was Vince Carter who received the middle finger treatment.

The best part about it was the reaction from Kings general manager Vlade Divac, who apparently found Russell’s gesture quite funny.

CLASSIC 😂 Vince Carter getting the Bill Russell treatment at #NBASummer League had Kings GM Vlade Divac and Assistant GM Ken Catanella cracking up pic.twitter.com/YX66MnhvHe — Lina Washington (@LWashingtonTV) July 11, 2018

Russell was one of the most dominant big men to ever play the game, so he can flip off whoever he chooses. He’s earned that right.