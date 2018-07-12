Combat

Your Weekend in Combat Sports

 

As always, programming is listed in EST
Live fights are in BOLD.
Premiere programming is in ITALICS.
MMA programming is in ORANGE.
Boxing programming is in RED.
Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.
Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.
Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

 

Friday July 13

7:00am: OneFC: Pursuit of Power (OneFC App)
1:00pm: Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 16 (YouTube)
4:00pm: Prograis vs. Velasco Weigh-Ins (ESPN+)
6:30pm: UFC Fight Night Weigh-Ins (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera/Maricelo Cornejo vs. Samantha Pill (ESPN)
7:00pm: Bellator 202 Prelims (Bellator.com)
9:00pm: Bellator 202 (Paramount Network)

 

Saturday July 14

7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (Facebook)
11:00am: Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)
1:30pm: Polaris Pro 7 (UFC Fight Pass)
4:30pm: Top Rank on ESPN Prelims (ESPN+)
5:00pm: Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)
5:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 80 (FloGrappling)
6:30pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov Prelims (UFC Fight Pass)
7:00pm: Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco/Teofimo Lopez vs. William Silva (ESPN)
7:00pm: Top Rank on ESPN Around The Ring (ESPN3)
7:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:00pm: Warriors Cup XXXVII ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:00pm: Matthysse vs. Pacquiao Prelims (ESPN+)
8:00pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov Prelims (Fox Sports 1)
8:00pm: Bellator 203 (Paramount Network)
8:00pm: Cage Wars 37 ($14.99 Fite.tv)
8:30pm: Shamrock Fighting Championship 307 (FloCombat)
9:00pm: Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao/Edivaldo Ortega vs. Jhack Tepora (ESPN+)
9:00pm: Fusion Fight League: Lights Out at the Dome II ($14.99 Fite.tv)
10:00pm: Eduardo Hernandez vs. Marlyn Cabrera (Televisa)
10:00pm: UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov (Fox Sports 1)
10:15pm: Bellator Kickboxing 10 (Paramount Network)

 

Sunday July 15

1:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (Fox Sports 1)
7:20am: The Champion Muay Thai (Facebook)
11:00am: Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)
3:30pm: Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)
6:30pm: Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships (FloWrestling)

 

Top-10 Viewing Options: We’re in the dog days of summer for sports, kids. As a Pirates fan, I call it “no sports on TV, I swear”.

 

  1. Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao/Edivaldo Ortega vs. Jhack Tepora: The main event will probably be disappointing, but the rest of the card absolutely crushes.

  2. Bellator Kickboxing 10: Very, very top-heavy, but holy shit, you can put those top-two against any K-1 or Glory card this year.

  3. UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov: Weak undercard, but it’s freaking JDS, man! UFC vs. WSOF Heavyweight champs.

  4. Bellator 203: Bellator’s featherweight belt being defended usually means a fun-ass battle, so saddle up.

  5. Regis Prograis vs. Juan Jose Velasco/Teofimo Lopez vs. William Silva: Kicks off its prelims at 4:30 to start an all-day ESPN boxing doubleheader.

  6. Bellator 202: The lesser of the two weekend Bellator cards, but however, the only live option.

  7. Polaris Pro 7: Not as loaded as most of their offerings, but a solid card for a wide-open chunk of the afternoon.

  8. Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 16: ACB keeps their mitts in just about every arm of the fight game with another card, this time, a kickboxing one.

  9. Fight To Win Pro 80: Coming in hot from Boston! Featuring New England fighters you don’t often see on their cards like Gabriel Gonzaga and Rick Hawn.

  t10. Joet Gonzalez vs. Rafael Rivera/Maricelo Cornejo vs. Samantha Pill: ESPN getting a big workout this weekend.

  t10. Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships: If you’re jonesing for wrestling, these are some of the best up-and-comers in the land. Some future NCAA champs and Olympians in here.

 

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

 

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. Lightweight Bout: Adsalam Barkinkhoev (11-0) vs. Albert Kraus (89-27-3) [Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 16]

4. One Super Series Featherweight Bout: Jo Nattawut (66-7-2) vs. Yohann Faitex Drai (42-6) [OneFC: Pursuit of Power]

3. Heavyweight Bout: Andrei Stoica (45-8) vs. Donegi Abena (9-2) [Absolute Championship Berkut Kickboxing 16]

2. Bellator Kickboxing Featherweight Championship: Kevin Ross (c) (45-13) vs. Gabriel Varga (15-6) [Bellator Kickboxing 10]

1. Inaugural Bellator Kickboxing Lightweight Championship: Chingiz Allazov (54-2) vs. Giorgio Petrosyan (87-2-2) [Bellator Kickboxing 10]

 

BOXING

5. Interim WBC World Junior Welterweight Championship: Regis Prograis (c) (21-0) vs. Juan Jose Velasco (20-0) [Top Rank on ESPN]

4. Interim WBA World Featherweight Championship: Edivaldo Ortega (26-1-1) vs. Jhack Tepora (21-0) [MP Promotions on ESPN+]

3. WBA World Super Middleweight Championship: Tyron Zeuge (c) (22-0-1) vs. Rocky Fielding (26-1) [Sauerland Boxing]

2. WBA World Junior Flyweight Championship: Carlos Canizales (c) (20-0-1) vs. Bin Lu (1-0) [MP Promotions on ESPN+]

1. WBA World Welterweight Championship: Lucas Matthysse (c) (39-4) vs. Manny Pacquiao (59-7-2) [MP Promotions on ESPN+]

 

MMA

5. Featherweight Bout: Dennis Bermudez (16-8) vs. Rick Glenn (20-5-1) [UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov]

4. Featherweight Bout: Chad Mendes (17-4) vs. Myles Jury (17-2) [UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov]

3. Bantamweight Bout: Eduardo Dantas (20-5) vs. Michael McDonald (18-4) [Bellator 202]

2. Bellator Featherweight Championship: Patricio Freire (c) (26-4) vs. Daniel Weichel (39-9) [Bellator 203]

1. Heavyweight Bout: Blagoi Ivanov (16-1) vs. Junior dos Santos (18-5) [UFC Fight Night: dos Santos vs. Ivanov]

 

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. Polaris Pro Welterweight Championship Eliminator: Nathan Orchard vs. Ross Nicholls [Polaris Pro 7]

4. 195lb Black Belt Bout: Joe Oppedisano vs. Rick Hawn [Fight To Win Pro 80]

3. Masters Black Belt Super Heavyweight Championship: Alex Huddleston vs. Gabriel Gonzaga [Fight To Win Pro 80]

2. 65.8kg No-Gi Bout: Nicky Ryan vs. Phil Harris [Polaris Pro 7]

1. 85kg No-Gi Bout: Gilbert Burns vs. Gregor Gracie [Polaris Pro 7]

 

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took an L for a whopping three whole cents and got angrier about it than he should have, attempts to right this grave wrong.

 

Best Fight of the Weekend: Daniel Weichel vs. Patricio Freire
Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Nicky Ryan vs. Phil Harris
If My Life Depended on One Pick: Regis Prograis over Juan Jose Velasco
Best Card Top-to-Bottom: Pacquiao vs. Matthysse on ESPN+
Upset of the Week: Rocky Fielding over Tyron Zeuge
Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Lucas Matthysse vs. Manny Pacquiao

