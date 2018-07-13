Cowbell Kingdom

CK Podcast 346: Sports Radio 610's Marc Ryan in Houston has a solution for the "Super Teams"

Marc Ryan from Sports Radio 610 in Houston joined the show to talk Rockets Basketball. We hit on how fans in Space city feel about Chris Paul. We also discussed James Harden and Chris Paul’s relationship and how people in Houston like Mike D’antoni and Daryl Morey. Should the Rockets sign Melo? So sit back, relax and enjoy.
