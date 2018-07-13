Floyd Mayweather, Trae Young hang out after Summer League game (Video)

Hawks rookie guard Trae Young appears to have found his shooting touch in the Summer League, after an abysmal first two games.

Young has been locked in, draining shots from all over the court, and is starting to show why he has drawn comparisons to Steph Curry.

And while it’s unlikely that he’s the greatest player in this rookie class, he did get some love from the greatest boxer of all-time. Floyd Mayweather Jr. was courtside for Wednesday’s Summer League game, and he dapped up Young after it was over. The Hawks guard then sat down next to him, resulting in the two having what was likely a very interesting conversation.

Any professional lip readers have any idea of what was said? We’d love to know.