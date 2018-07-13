Is Mitchell Robinson the steal of the 2018 NBA Draft?

One of the most intriguing prospects in this years NBA Draft was former blue chip recruit and McDonald’s All-American Mitchell Robinson. After not playing organized basketball for nearly 14 months due to troubles with the NCAA, his draft stock tanked. The New York Knicks saw the talent and selected Robinson in the second round of the 2018 NBA Draft with the 36th overall selection.

The ceiling with Robinson’s talent is unlimited and has been on display in the 2018 NBA Summer League. Robinson shows good offensive ability, the skills to be a rim protector and run the floor like a guard.

There was even a video where Robinson only needed one dribble to cross most of the court recently that shows his athletic prowess. Just last night, Robinson poured in 17 points, adding 3 steals and 6 blocks against the Boston Celtics in the NBA Summer league playoffs.

Since Mitchell Robinson was a second round pick, the Knicks have no risk here. Second round picks often flop out of the NBA fast, or become a journeyman to add depth to teams. But, if a team can find the diamond in the rough — that is how great teams form. Golden State found Draymond Green in the second round, and the Spurs took Manu Ginobili in the second round.

Compared to Draymond Green, Robinson is just one year removed from high school, making him the age of a one and done player. Since he did not partake in organized basketball for over a year, growing pains will be present early on as he gets settled in the NBA.

But, the Knicks got the talent of a lottery pick in the second round — Robinson can take the time to get acclimated. Not to mention, Robinson will also play behind Kristaps Porzingis and will have Joakim Noah to be mentored by during his rookie tenure. He is set up to be a big part of the Knicks future.