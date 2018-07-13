Jimmy Butler reportedly turns down monster contract extension from TWolves

The quiet case of tension between Jimmy Butler and the Timberwolves has now began to boil over. According to a report from Darren Wolfson of ESPN, Butler has turned down a massive contract extension that would keep Butler in the Twin Cities for another four years.

#Twolves All-Star Jimmy Butler has officially turned down the Wolves' 4-year, $110M range extension offer, per owner Glen Taylor. Full interview posting soon, which includes stuff on KAT extension talks, Thibs, filling out the roster, and #LosLynx. — Darren Wolfson (@DWolfsonKSTP) July 13, 2018

Just a couple of weeks ago, it was reported that Butler was fed up with the Wolves, especially their younger players. In that same report, the idea of playing with Kyrie Irving in another destination would be very appealing to the two-way star in another city. Teams like Chicago, Boston, and San Antonio have all been in rumors surrounding the potential team-up of Irving and Butler.

Butler was acquired from Chicago for Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn during the 2017 NBA Draft. Butler, 28, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 59 games in his first season with the Timberwolves.