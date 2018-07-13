Report: Rockets are 'strong frontrunners' for Carmelo Anthony

As we inch closer to the inevitable buyout of Carmelo Anthony from the Thunder — teams who need depth at the forward position have began to line up for the former all-star. One of those teams in need of more forwards is the Houston Rockets. The Rockets have lost both Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah-Moute this offseason. As a result, according to the Shams Charania of Yahoo Sports — the Rockets have emerged as the frontrunners for Anthony.

The Houston Rockets have emerged as strong frontrunners to acquire Carmelo Anthony once he is free from Oklahoma City, league sources tell Yahoo. Anthony also has considered Miami. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 13, 2018

All indications have pointed to Carmelo Anthony joining the Rockets so far. The only step needed to complete the process is the Thunder officially buying him out. The Rockets seem to be on board, as coach Mike D’Antoni has reportedly approved of the possible addition.

However, a trade is still an option for the Thunder. But, they have not ran into any luck attempting to deal that $28M salary Anthony still holds. Unfortunately, it is hard to imagine that any team would want to take on a max contract season from Carmelo Anthony after the season he just had.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder.