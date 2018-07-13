Sponsored Post: How to become an MTN mobile money agent

MTN Mobile Money is a fast, simple, convenient, secure and affordable way of transferring money, making payments and doing other transactions using a mobile phone. If you have a registered Limited company in Ghana that has several outlets, here is how to become an MTN mobile money agent and increase your income!

MTN mobile money agent application

In order to qualify as an MTN mobile money agent in Ghana, you need to make sure you have met the following requirements:

Possess required documentation. You have to meet the location requirements and the structural requirements of the premises you wish to set up the agent. Have to be in possession the required amount of capital You will be required to also fill the MOMO Authentication Question form.

The documents requirement:

The Agent Recruitment form

The Agent Account Holder Form

The structural requirements:

EMI (E – money issuer) gives the guidelines on the structures that are not eligible to be an e-money agent station. They following are not allowed:

Wooden structures and the umbrella establishments(space2space) are not eligible to be e-money agent stations

Structures of a permanent nature.

Defined semi-permanent structures

The location requirements – The locations eligible for an MTN mobile money agent establishment that these structures are to be strategically located and are 50-100 meters away from each other.

The minimum capital expected from a prospective agent – GH¢ 4,000 is the required minimum amount of money required to be an agent.

What next after application?

After you have applied, please note that the documentation processing will take some time. However, this is what you should note;

MTNs’ only mode of communication to applicants is through the phone and email Applicants then shall be put under scrutiny. This is to confirm the adherence of applicants to the rules regarding requirements Presenting fake details and/or documentation will only lead to MTN rejecting your application. If you have been successfully vetted and cleared, you will be informed of the status of your application via Email or phone. It will take roughly 23 working days for a successful application to be processed. Successful applicants will be informed of the status of their application via Email or phone.

MTN mobile money agent commissions

Being an MTN mobile money agent comes with its benefits in terms of commissions. MTN mobile money agent commission rates act as the source of profit for the agent.

Below is an overview on the MTN mobile money agent commission fees and MTN mobile money agent commission structure

MTN Ghana mobile money agent commission structure

Any withdrawal between GH¢ 1 to GH¢ 50 the client is deducted GH¢ 0.50

Any withdrawal above GH¢ 50 the client is deducted a fee of 1% of the money to be withdrawn.

When you want to send between GH¢ 1 to GH¢ 50 the client is deducted GH¢ 2.50

When you want to send any amount larger than GH¢ 50 the client is deducted a fee of 5% of the money to be sent.

