The HOVG Podcast: Ngaio Bealum

By: The Hall of Very Good | July 13, 2018



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Ngaio Bealum.

The comedian and cannabis expert talks to the boys about his unique look and style (is it “Funky Preacher” or “Sexy Professor”?), being a fan of his hometown San Francisco Giants, the main difference between 1980s baseball and now, hanging out with Doug Benson and, of course, his new Netflix show “Cooking on High”.

Plus, Lou helps Ngaio plan his return trip to Milwaukee.

