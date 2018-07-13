The Rock Wants To Wrestle Again In WWE

Although he has spent the latter half of his professional career becoming one of the most popular actors in the field, The Rock always is reminded of the goosebumps that come with professional wrestling every time he makes a WWE appearance. The 10-time world champion-turned largest grossing actor is staying busy in the film and television scene, promoting his new skyscraper movie, as well as spearheading his Seven Bucks Productions company.

WWE’s Cathy Kelly was on hand at the Skyscraper premier, and was asked when the WWE Universe will see him again in a WWE ring.

“I can’t wait to get back into a WWE ring,” said The Rock. “Cause everybody always asks me, what’s it like being in a WWE ring, and I always tell them, I always tell everybody by the way, there’s a lot of celebrities, and athletes too, and fans, I say there’s nothing like it.

“There’s nothing like inside of a WWE ring, because there a certain, like, live crowd acumen that there’s great connective tissue that is second to none. And that was always, and will always be, the best part of my job when it comes to wrestling.

“Whether it’s when I’m actually wrestling a match, or just giving a promo, that connection with the audience, it’s nothing like it.”

After a seven-year absence, The Rock made his WWE return, cutting a promo stating that he was back home and was here to stay. He also became the host of WrestleMania 27, even indirectly assisting The Miz in retaining his WWE Championship against John Cena.

At WrestleMania 28 and 29, The Rock competed against John Cena. The first match was billed as “Once in a Lifetime,” but The Rock’s popularity was such an asset to WWE that he won the WWE Championship against CM Punk at the 2013 Royal Rumble, defending it against Cena in their second WrestleMania match. During that match, Rock suffered a hernia, torn adductor, and torn abdominal muscle, and did not return to in-ring competiton.

Related Io Shirai Announced for 2nd Annual WWE Mae Young Classic

Rock appeared in promo segments at WrestleMania 30 (with Hulk Hogan and Steve Austin) and 31 (with Ronda Rousey, opposite Triple H and Stephanie McMahon), and defeated Erick Rowan in just six seconds. Due to his busy schedule, he has missed the past two WrestleMania events in Orlando and New Orleans, respectively.

If any portion of these quotes are used, please be sure to credit WWE with a h/t of The Floor Seat for the transcription.