UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 13/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.
*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings
- Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)
- Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.
- Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)
- No points awarded for a loss
(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)
|Stats
|Last
|UFC
|Total
|Rank
|Rank
|Rank
|1
|1
|1
|Tyron Woodley
|553.5
|2
|4
|2
|Colby Covington
|391
|3
|2
|6
|Robbie Lawler
|390
|4
|3
|4
|Rafael dos Anjos
|343
|5
|5
|7
|Kamaru Usman
|233.5
|6
|17
|12
|Leon Edwards
|227.5
|7
|6
|3
|Darren Till
|226
|8
|7
|10
|Jorge Masvidal
|202
|9
|8
|5
|Stephen Thompson
|192
|10
|9
|11
|Santiago Ponzinibbio
|184
|11
|10
|8
|Demian Maia
|154.5
|12
|11
|15
|Alex Oliveira
|150.5
|13
|13
|14
|Gunnar Nelson
|147
|14
|14
|Matt Brown
|146
|15
|15
|Vicente Luque
|135
|16
|16
|9
|Neil Magny
|128
|17
|NR
|Paul Felder
|119.5
|18
|12
|13
|Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone
|118
|19
|17
|Yancy Medeiros
|113
|20
|22
|Jake Matthews
|108.5
|21
|39
|Mike Perry
|100.5
|22
|20
|Alex Garcia
|95.5
|23
|23
|Michel Prazeres
|93
|24
|24
|Claudio Silva
|92.5
|25
|25
|Bryan Barberena
|91
|26
|26
|Ryan LaFlare
|89.5
|27
|27
|Carlos Condit
|89
|28
|28
|Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos
|87.5
|29
|29
|Sergio Moraes
|87
|30
|19
|Jake Ellenberger
|85
|31
|30
|Warlley Alves
|82.5
|32
|31
|Alan Jouban
|80.5
|33
|33
|Siyar Bahadurzada
|78.5
|34
|32
|Curtis Millender
|77
|35
|34
|Niko Price
|77
|36
|35
|Alberto Mina
|75.5
|36
|36
|Mickey Gall
|73.5
|38
|37
|Peter Sobotta
|72.5
|38
|39
|Sean Strickland
|72
|40
|57
|Ben Saunders
|71.5
|41
|41
|Randy Brown
|69.5
|42
|37
|Belal Muhammad
|69
|43
|42
|Diego Sanchez
|68.5
|43
|43
|Keita Nakamura
|67
|45
|44
|Nordine Taleb
|66
|46
|44
|Ramazan Emeev
|66
|47
|46
|Abdul Razak Alhassan
|65
|48
|47
|Tim Means
|62.5
|48
|48
|Danny Roberts
|60.5
|50
|49
|Zak Ottow
|59.5
|51
|51
|Jordan Mein
|58.5
|52
|52
|Chad Laprise
|57
|53
|49
|Li Jingliang
|56
|54
|53
|Zak Cummings
|56
|56
|54
|Yushin Okami
|53.5
|57
|55
|Drew Dober
|53
|58
|58
|Tony Martin
|49.5
|59
|71
|Song Kenan
|47.5
|59
|59
|Thiago Alves
|46
|61
|60
|Alex Morono
|43
|62
|60
|Alexander Yakovlev
|43
|63
|62
|Jack Marshman
|39.5
|64
|64
|Mike Pyle
|35
|65
|65
|Hyun Gyu Lim
|34
|66
|67
|Joe Proctor
|32
|67
|63
|Max Griffin
|32
|68
|NR
|Sage Northcutt
|31
|69
|68
|Tarec Saffiedine
|31
|70
|69
|George Sullivan
|30.5
|70
|66
|Shinsho Anzai
|29
|72
|70
|Geoff Neal
|25
|73
|71
|Muslim Salikhov
|25
|73
|73
|Bojan Velickovic
|23
|75
|74
|Antonio Braga Neto
|22.5
|76
|74
|Luan Chagas
|22.5
|77
|76
|Brad Scott
|20
|78
|77
|Lyman Good
|18
|79
|78
|Dominique Steele
|17.5
|80
|79
|Court McGee
|16.5
|80
|80
|Luke Jumeau
|14
|82
|81
|Emil Meek
|9
|83
|81
|Sultan Aliev
|9
|83
|83
|Nico Musoke
|7
|85
|84
|Carlo Pedersoli Jr
|5
|85
|NR
|Mike Jackson
|5
|85
|84
|Sheldon Westcott
|5
|85
|86
|Frank Camacho
|4.5
|89
|86
|Jessin Ayari
|4.5
|90
|86
|Nathan Coy
|4.5
|91
|86
|Daichi Abe
|4
|91
|90
|Dhiego Lima
|3
|91
|91
|Josh Burkman
|2.5
|91
|92
|Brian Camozzi
|0
|91
|NR
|Chance Rencountre
|0
|91
|NR
|CM Punk
|0
|91
|92
|Craig White
|0
|91
|NR
|Hector Aldana
|0
|91
|92
|Oliver Enkamp
|0
|91
|92
|Ricky Rainey
|0
|91
|92
|Sabah Homasi
|0
|91
|92
|Salim Touahri
|0
Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings
