UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Welterweights: July 13/18

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Welterweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a seven year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past seven years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last rank, last column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank Rank 1 1 1 Tyron Woodley 553.5 2 4 2 Colby Covington 391 3 2 6 Robbie Lawler 390 4 3 4 Rafael dos Anjos 343 5 5 7 Kamaru Usman 233.5 6 17 12 Leon Edwards 227.5 7 6 3 Darren Till 226 8 7 10 Jorge Masvidal 202 9 8 5 Stephen Thompson 192 10 9 11 Santiago Ponzinibbio 184 11 10 8 Demian Maia 154.5 12 11 15 Alex Oliveira 150.5 13 13 14 Gunnar Nelson 147 14 14 Matt Brown 146 15 15 Vicente Luque 135 16 16 9 Neil Magny 128 17 NR Paul Felder 119.5 18 12 13 Donald ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone 118 19 17 Yancy Medeiros 113 20 22 Jake Matthews 108.5 21 39 Mike Perry 100.5 22 20 Alex Garcia 95.5 23 23 Michel Prazeres 93 24 24 Claudio Silva 92.5 25 25 Bryan Barberena 91 26 26 Ryan LaFlare 89.5 27 27 Carlos Condit 89 28 28 Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos 87.5 29 29 Sergio Moraes 87 30 19 Jake Ellenberger 85 31 30 Warlley Alves 82.5 32 31 Alan Jouban 80.5 33 33 Siyar Bahadurzada 78.5 34 32 Curtis Millender 77 35 34 Niko Price 77 36 35 Alberto Mina 75.5 36 36 Mickey Gall 73.5 38 37 Peter Sobotta 72.5 38 39 Sean Strickland 72 40 57 Ben Saunders 71.5 41 41 Randy Brown 69.5 42 37 Belal Muhammad 69 43 42 Diego Sanchez 68.5 43 43 Keita Nakamura 67 45 44 Nordine Taleb 66 46 44 Ramazan Emeev 66 47 46 Abdul Razak Alhassan 65 48 47 Tim Means 62.5 48 48 Danny Roberts 60.5 50 49 Zak Ottow 59.5 51 51 Jordan Mein 58.5 52 52 Chad Laprise 57 53 49 Li Jingliang 56 54 53 Zak Cummings 56 56 54 Yushin Okami 53.5 57 55 Drew Dober 53 58 58 Tony Martin 49.5 59 71 Song Kenan 47.5 59 59 Thiago Alves 46 61 60 Alex Morono 43 62 60 Alexander Yakovlev 43 63 62 Jack Marshman 39.5 64 64 Mike Pyle 35 65 65 Hyun Gyu Lim 34 66 67 Joe Proctor 32 67 63 Max Griffin 32 68 NR Sage Northcutt 31 69 68 Tarec Saffiedine 31 70 69 George Sullivan 30.5 70 66 Shinsho Anzai 29 72 70 Geoff Neal 25 73 71 Muslim Salikhov 25 73 73 Bojan Velickovic 23 75 74 Antonio Braga Neto 22.5 76 74 Luan Chagas 22.5 77 76 Brad Scott 20 78 77 Lyman Good 18 79 78 Dominique Steele 17.5 80 79 Court McGee 16.5 80 80 Luke Jumeau 14 82 81 Emil Meek 9 83 81 Sultan Aliev 9 83 83 Nico Musoke 7 85 84 Carlo Pedersoli Jr 5 85 NR Mike Jackson 5 85 84 Sheldon Westcott 5 85 86 Frank Camacho 4.5 89 86 Jessin Ayari 4.5 90 86 Nathan Coy 4.5 91 86 Daichi Abe 4 91 90 Dhiego Lima 3 91 91 Josh Burkman 2.5 91 92 Brian Camozzi 0 91 NR Chance Rencountre 0 91 NR CM Punk 0 91 92 Craig White 0 91 NR Hector Aldana 0 91 92 Oliver Enkamp 0 91 92 Ricky Rainey 0 91 92 Sabah Homasi 0 91 92 Salim Touahri 0

Check back Monday for our lightweight rankings

Performance Based Rankings:

Heavyweights

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound