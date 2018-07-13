WWE Planning An All Women's Event For The Fall of 2018?

The WWE Women’s Revolution became an evolution for the company and now it may be going one step further. Pro Wrestling Sheet is reporting that an all women’s event is being discussed within WWE. The rumored happening would take place in the fall of 2018 and would feature talent from the main roster.

This is great news for anyone that has supported women’s wrestling. Long time fans will remember that WWE once did an extremely poor job with the non-existent women’s division. Women in WWE were treated as sex objects and their matches were nothing short of a joke.

Gravy matches, mud matches and lingerie matches once littered the landscape of the company. It was less professional wrestling and more Howard Stern. Even icons like Trish Stratus and Lita were subjected to the stereotypes of The Attitude Era as it seemed that no one within WWE would ever take women’s wrestling seriously.

Of course Trish and Lita kept fighting for respect, as did many of their peers in the women’s division. However after The Attitude Era came to an end, the company still struggled with promoting women’s wrestling and many fans likely gave up any notion of the climate ever changing. But not only did it change, it drastically improved.

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Bayley and Sasha Banks are the cornerstones of a women’s division that has truly come into its own. Women’s matches are now on par with the men’s and the company continues on an upward trend. It could very well be that Ronda Rousey would have never signed with WWE had the women’s division not been rebuilt and that is testament to the work that’s been done thus far.

Many fans believe Rousey versus Charlotte is an inevitable main event match. That match could potentially close the show at WrestleMania 35, which would indeed be a huge moment not only for WWE, but for the industry as well.

Whether or not that will happen is unknown. But an all-women’s event would be a tremendous milestone for the company and would be a great lead-in to Rousey versus Charlotte in 2019. WWE has indeed made great strides in women’s wrestling and it’s only getting better.