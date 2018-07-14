LOOK: Broncos' DeMaryius Thomas recruits Jimmy Butler to Denver

After a lot of reported tensions between Jimmy Butler and the Minnesota Timberwolves, Jimmy Butler could be the next NBA star on the trade market.

Friday evening, Broncos wide receiver DeMaryius Thomas posted a picture on Instagram working out with the NBA star with a caption that reads we working… working to see both of us playing for Denver sports teams.”

Jimmy Butler just recently turned down a large contract extension offer from the Timberwolves after it was reported Butler is sick of the antics the young players in Minnesota possess.

The Denver Nuggets are an intriguing option for a trade partner for Jimmy Butler. The Nuggets have assets like Gary Harris, Jamal Murray, Michael Porter, and veteran Paul Millsap they could all fix into a trade for Jimmy Butler.

Without Butler, the Nuggets won 46 games and barely missed the Western Conference playoffs and an OT loss to the Timberwolves on the final day of the regular season.

Butler was acquired from Chicago for Lauri Markkanen, Zach LaVine, and Kris Dunn during the 2017 NBA Draft. Butler, 28, averaged 22.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game in 59 games in his first season with the Timberwolves.