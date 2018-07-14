Daniel Bryan Advertised For WWE Events After Contract Expires

Daniel Bryan is one of the most popular Superstars in recent WWE history. His rise to glory at WrestleMania 30 has become the stuff of legend and the Yes man has always credited his fans for never giving up on him. Perhaps he is not ready to give up on WWE, at least not yet.

According to Wrestling Inc, Daniel is now scheduled for two major WWE appearances later in 2018. The first is WWE’s European Tour set for November and the second is the December 26 live event from Madison Square Garden.

He’s also expected at WWE’s Super Show-Down event from Australia in October, as well as SmackDown Live events after September 1. The SmackDown bookings were initially important because they happen right after Daniel’s current WWE contract reportedly expires.

All of this is good news for Bryan’s fans, who have surely been worried that their favorite would soon leave the company. Daniel slid right back into his old spot since returning at WrestleMania 34 from career threatening injuries. Many believed Bryan would never wrestle again but the man himself never gave up hope.

It’s his heart and dedication that has always connected him to fans. Bryan is a very relatable talent because he’s never been the biggest guy and he’s always seemed to be fighting the odds in order to survive. His story is one of persistence and passion, which simply cannot be created. Bryan is the real deal and he always has been.

Now that his fans can somewhat relax, it’s back to the question of what is next for Daniel Bryan? Bryan recently reunited with Kane in Team Hell No and the two will face The Bludgeon Brothers at WWE Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 15 for the Raw Tag Team Championships. Many are surely hoping that Daniel’s team will emerge victorious.

But many more are hoping that Bryan will eventually get back in the world title picture. It may not be possible to relive his meteoric rise from 2014, but it would certainly be fun to see him get at least one more run. Maybe Daniel Bryan would love to see that as well.