Reason Why Rey Mysterio Has Not Signed With WWE

When Rey Mysterio returned at the 2018 Royal Rumble, he received a thunderous ovation, and the WWE Universe was impressed at both his in-ring work and physical condition. While it was only a one-off occurrence, Mysterio expressed interest of possibly returning to the company once again.

Although there were rumors of Mysterio re-signing with the company, Wrestling Inc. reported that, per a source, the rumor was not true. Still, Mysterio was featured on the WWE 2K19 video game as a pre-order playable character. With the current trend of WWE bringing back old stars who are available with the pre-order (Sting, Goldberg, Ultimate Warrior), Mysterio’s WWE future may be sooner than later.

Despite the rumors not being true, Mysterio is expected to sign with WWE soon. The reason why he has yet to, according to F4WOnline, is that he wants to stay committed to his appearances outside of WWE.

Mysterio is scheduled to appear at the NJPW G1 Climax finals on August 12. He is also scheduled to at “All In” on September 1. In addition, Mysterio desires to drop the Heavyweight Championship for The Crash promotion before returning to WWE exclusively.

Mysterio was also an entrant at WWE’s Greatest Royal Rumble event, showing that he still maintained a working relationship with the company. However, Mysterio has increased his stock by appearing at other shows, specifically making his New Japan Pro Wrestling debut at Dominion 6.9 in a six-man tag team match.

When Mysterio stopped competing for WWE in 2014, he had a string of injuries that needed to heal. Mysterio would officially be released from WWE in 2015, and started competing for numerous indie promotions, as well as AAA and Lucha Underground. With this exposure, Mysterio is now looked to be a more valuable asset since leaving the company and building his own brand outside of WWE.