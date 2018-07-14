Report: Carmelo Anthony holds no grudges against D'Antoni

In the NBA, a lot of player/coach feuds have broken out in the midst of struggle. But, at the end of the day — the NBA is a business that profits on winning. Despite past tension with Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, Carmelo Anthony is strongly favored to be a Rocket. To add, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Anthony does not hold any grudges against D’Antoni.
It looks like both D’Antoni and Anthony are going to let bygones be bygones and focus on winning a championship. It was also reported that the feeling is mutual with D’Antoni, welcoming Anthony as a Rocket. The Rockets don’t have much of a choice but to pursue Anthony after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute to free agency.
The concern with adding Carmelo after losing Ariza and Moute is the step back Houston takes on defense. The defensive identity they had is what forced a seven game series with Golden State — forcing Durant and Curry into uncomfortable shots despite not having a lot of height.
Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder.
Comments