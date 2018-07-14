Report: Carmelo Anthony holds no grudges against D'Antoni

In the NBA, a lot of player/coach feuds have broken out in the midst of struggle. But, at the end of the day — the NBA is a business that profits on winning. Despite past tension with Rockets coach Mike D’Antoni, Carmelo Anthony is strongly favored to be a Rocket. To add, according to a report from Jordan Schultz of Yahoo Sports, Anthony does not hold any grudges against D’Antoni.

Sources: #Carmelo does not hold any grudges and is excited about playing for Mike D’Antoni — a feeling that is mutual for the #Rockets’ HC. https://t.co/fWDJ5uizVz — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) July 13, 2018

It looks like both D’Antoni and Anthony are going to let bygones be bygones and focus on winning a championship. It was also reported that the feeling is mutual with D’Antoni, welcoming Anthony as a Rocket. The Rockets don’t have much of a choice but to pursue Anthony after losing Trevor Ariza and Luc Mbah A Moute to free agency.

The concern with adding Carmelo after losing Ariza and Moute is the step back Houston takes on defense. The defensive identity they had is what forced a seven game series with Golden State — forcing Durant and Curry into uncomfortable shots despite not having a lot of height.

Carmelo Anthony averaged 16.2 points, and 5.8 rebounds per game on 40.4% shooting from the field for the Thunder.