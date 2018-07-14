Tony Romo has bold Super Bowl prediction

In life after football, Tony Romo has made a name for himself in the booth of CBS calling the NFL this past season. In the booth, Romo was a wizard calling the shots of what play would happen next. Now, it seems Tony Romo is calling the shots of the NFL season as his pins Jacksonville and Green Bay as the Super Bowl 53 matchup, as he told NFL Total Access.

“Thing about the NFL is things change pretty fast. Injuries happen, a lot of stuff happens, but, um… if I was picking right now, I’d probably go with Green Bay versus Jacksonville. That would be a tentative, rough guess here in the summer months.”

Romo has a point, the NFL is not dead set like the NBA season. The rough nature of the game takes no prisoners. The Packers are coming off a rough season — one without franchise QB Aaron Rodgers after suffering a broken collarbone against the Vikings.

The Packers also let Jordy Nelson go so they could add depth to the tight end position with Jimmy Graham. With the emergence of Davante Adams as a number one option, and Ty Montgomery in the backfield — the Packer attack may be more balanced.

The Jaguars are coming off an AFC Championship game berth against the New England Patriots that they nearly won. The Jags were ahead by double digits in the fourth quarter before the Patriots pulled off another miraculous comeback.

The Jags return one of the best pass rush attacks in the NFL with a secondary that features Jalen Ramsey and AJ Bouye. The loss was daunting, but that experience could do them well as they attempt another Super Bowl run.