Vince McMahon Responsible For Brock Lesnar's Current WWE Booking

Brock Lesnar’s absence from WWE continues to be the topic of conversation among pro wrestling fans. That’s especially true since his antics at UFC 226, which saw The Beast Incarnate storm into the Octagon and physically push newly crowned champion Daniel Cormier.

But there has been no such appearance for Brock Lesnar in WWE and the man behind it seems to be the boss himself. According to Wrestling Observer Radio, Vince McMahon is the one calling the shots as it pertains to Brock’s current booking.

Apparently, McMahon believes that portraying Lesnar as the entitled champion who’s refusing to show up is a good idea. The notion that fans will ultimately side with embattled top guy Roman Reigns still exists and it has for quite some time.

Anyone that claims WWE no longer buys into the heel and babyface dynamic, could very well be wrong. Perhaps the company does indeed care about it after all. Otherwise, why would the effort to get Reigns over as the top protagonist continue, despite all the negativity it’s received from fans?

It’s an idea that did have merit in the beginning but it does seem that the more the company pushes it, the more the WWE faithful resist. That’s why no one should be surprised that Vince McMahon himself is the man responsible for Lesnar’s continued absences from WWE programming.

According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was Vince who dictated that Lesnar’s recent UFC controversy not be mentioned on the July 9 edition of Monday Night Raw. McMahon feels that Brock should only be sold to fans when he’s scheduled to appear so the company can take advantage of the situation.

Brock Lesnar is indeed being advertised for SummerSlam and many fans are surely anxious for his return. But those same fans are also anxious to see him finally drop the Universal Championship so WWE can move on with its roster of full-time Superstars. But with Vince McMahon at the helm, there’s no telling where Brock or the storyline itself, will go from here.