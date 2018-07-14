Watch: Aaron Rodgers throws dime to man jumping off boat at golf tournament

Packers All-Pro quarterback Aaron Rodgers had his 2017 campaign cut short due to a broken collarbone, and he’s looking to rebound in a big way this season.

Rodgers is now without his favorite target, Jordy Nelson, but he still has a solid group of receivers around him.

And while training camp has yet to open, it does appear that Rodgers is still in solid form. He recently showed off his arm strength at the American Century Championship celebrity golf tournament in Lake Tahoe, when he threw an on-target pass to a man who jumped off a boat.

Aaron Rodgers to the man going full send off the boat 💦 pic.twitter.com/6fN8ZKxapl — NBCSAuthentic (@NBCSAuthentic) July 13, 2018

Props to the guy who made a pretty sweet catch as well.