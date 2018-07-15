7/15/18 Game Preview: Washington Nationals at New York Mets

Hey, with a Mets win today they have a chance to … get this … win a series!!! They haven’t won a series since … oh I don’t know, 2006? (Seriously, the last time the Mets won a series against a team that wasn’t the Diamondbacks was the last series in April against San Diego. That was so long ago that Adrian Gonzalez was still with the team, and bread cost 22 cents a loaf! And what’s wrong with the Diamondbacks?) The Mets hope to hit the All-Star with some momentum as they face the Nationals again on Sunday at Citi Field. (I’m just kidding … momentum is overrated.)

It’s Mets Toy Truck giveaway to the first 15,000 fans today, so get to the park early to ensure your truck doesn’t have a Phillies logo on it.

How To Enjoy

Television Coverage: You can find the game on WPIX at 1:10, but don’t forget to flip over to SNY if you want post-game coverage, or else you’ll have something weird on like True Space Alien Police Files and before you know it it’s 20 minutes in and you ask yourself “what the hell is this?” Sunday’s game is on MASN if you’re in Washington DC.

Radio Coverage: 710 WOR or ESPN Deportes 1050 here in New York, and 106.7 the Fan in DC (WJFK).

The Pitchers

Corey Oswalt is 0-2 with a 6.75 ERA but has a respectable WHIP of 1.15. He gave up one hit in six innings in his last start against the Phillies. Unfortunately, that hit was a three run double to Aaron Nola as he took the loss after getting the Jacob deGrom treatment of “oh, sorry … we ran out of runs for you”. He goes for the Mets today.

Jeremy Hellickson has been very good in his last start after coming back from a hamstring injury on July 5th. That day he was brutal against the Marlins, but against the Pirates on July 10th he gave up two hits and one walk in five innings. For the season, Hellickson is 3-1 in 57 innings with an ERA of 3.47 and a WHIP of 1.08. Hellickson gets the start for Washington today.

The Lineups

Oh good, Jose Reyes.

Mets Game 94 of 162, vs. WAS

Sunday, July 15, 1:10 p.m.

vs. RHP Jeremy Hellickson: Nimmo CF

Cabrera 2B

Bautista RF

Conforto LF

Flores 1B

Mesoraco C

Reyes 3B

Rosario SS

Oswalt RHP — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) July 15, 2018

And for the Nationals, no Bryce Harper as he prepares to be All-Star ambassador. Oh, and Jeremy Hellickson is batting eighth …

Here's how we're lining up to close out the first half of the season. pic.twitter.com/4BrCmg0gqf — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) July 15, 2018

Game Notes

Jose Bautista has smoked Hellickson in his career, batting .343 with an OPS of 1.125 in 35 career at bats, with 3 HR’s and 6 RBI.

Asdrubal Cabrera has been just as good … hitting .423 with a home run against Hellickson in 26 at-bats.