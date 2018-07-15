Did Dolph Ziggler Retain The Intercontinental Championship At 'Extreme Rules'?

Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins went to war at Extreme Rules on Sunday, July 15. The Intercontinental Championship was on the line in a 30 Minute Iron Man Match and the two men did what they do best: they delivered.

Rollins has been the top titleholder on Monday Night Raw thanks to Universal champion Brock Lesnar’s continued absence. Ziggler has enjoyed a fresh start thanks to the addition of Drew McIntyre. Seth and Dolph have great chemistry in the ring and all of these elements came together for an excellent match.

Ziggler and Rollins went on last, much to the surprise of many fans online. Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley faced off earlier in the night and AJ Styles defended the WWE Championship against Rusev. But this night was all about The Kinglsayer and The Showoff.

But Seth was unable to regain the Intercontinental Championship, thanks in large part to outside interference from McIntyre. McIntyre helped Dolph gain the advantage early in the match until he was sent to the back by the referee. Seth managed to come back and tie it up at 4-4 but it wasn’t enough.

However, Raw General Manager Kurt Angle came out and ordered the match into sudden death overtime. Fans popped from the announcement and Seth had one more chance. But once again, Drew McIntyre interfered and gave Ziggler the win. Despite the outcome, this match was indeed worthy of the main event.