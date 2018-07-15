Hugo Lloris gifts Croatia goal with embarrassing mistake (Video)

France were cruising to victory midway through the second half of Sunday’s World Cup final, enjoying a 4-1 lead, when goalkeeper Hugo Lloris committed an embarrassing mistake to let Croatia back in the match.

It happened when the ball was played back to Lloris, who was in front of the net. He, for some reason, attempted to put the moves on Mario Mandzukic. Unfortunately for him, Mandzukic was all over it, and Lloris’ attempt to dribble by him was thwarted.

Lloris tried to take a touch with his left foot to go by Mandzukic, but the Croatian striker knew exactly what he was trying to do. Mandzukic stuck his foot out and redirected it back into the net.

Croatia cut the France lead to 4-2 after this horrible mistake by Hugo Llorispic.twitter.com/7A0M6Cn0Sf — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 15, 2018

France still managed to emerge victorious in the match, but that’s one Lloris would love to have back.