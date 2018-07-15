Hulk Hogan Reinstated In The WWE Hall Of Fame And Is Backstage At 'Extreme Rules'

After WWE caught wind of racist remarks said by Hulk Hogan from a leaked video in 2007, the company felt that it was best to let the WWE Hall of Famer go and the PR team release a statement of his departure. Hogan apologized for his racist remark, but WWE retained a distant relationship with him.

WWE sent FOX News this statement:

WWE terminated its contract with Terry Bollea (aka Hulk Hogan). WWE is committed to embracing and celebrating individuals from all backgrounds as demonstrated by the diversity of our employees, performers and fans worldwide.

Over the past three years, there have been multiple reports stating that Hogan is closer to reconciling his relationship with the company that made him a household name. His daughter, Brooke, said in a TMZ interview in 2016 that Hogan is closer to making a WWE return, and not to count anything out.

Based on a serious of reports from Twitter account WrestleVotes, which broke the news of Neville quitting WWE, Hogan could be returning very soon.

According to the reports, Hogan was spotted on a flight into Cleveland, Ohio, on Saturday evening. This airport is 136 miles from the PPG Paints Arena, which is the location for the Extreme Rules pay-per-view. The report adds that Hogan and WWE have come to terms on allowing him to return to the company, and his first appearance can be as early as the pay-per-view.

Confirming that he is backstage at Extreme Rules, Hogan sent this tweet showing his gratitude of his meeting with WWE today.

Just met with the @WWE Superstars and on all levels the volume of love and support was overwhelming. I’ve been praying for this day and I finally feel like I made it back home. Only Love 4 the #WWEUNIVERSE brother HH — Hulk Hogan (@HulkHogan) July 15, 2018

Hogan has also been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame, per an announcement on WWE’s website.

“After a three-year suspension, Hulk Hogan has been reinstated into the WWE Hall of Fame,” the statement reads. “This second chance follows Hogan’s numerous public apologies and volunteering to work with young people, where he is helping them learn from his mistake. These efforts led to a recent induction into the Boys & Girls Clubs of America Alumni Hall of Fame.”

While an in-ring appearance is not expected, Hogan mending his relationship with WWE is something that he has desired for quite some time, as well as his fans. With SummerSlam approaching, Hogan can be a featured attraction of the evening to bolster more ticket sales.

Based on these reports, it appears that WWE has something set up for Hogan at either Extreme Rules, or the Raw following the pay-per-view.