Look: Conor McGregor, Quavo from Migos party it up for his 30th birthday

MMA/converted boxing star Conor McGregor turned 30 on Saturday, and he celebrated by kicking it with one of the hottest rappers in the game today.

McGregor shared some photos and videos of him in the studio with Quavo (of the hit rap group Migos), and yeah, it’s safe to say it was pretty lit there.

The two even sparred, which is a heck of a lot more fun when alcohol and cannabis is involved, as you can see in the video below.

(VIDEO) Conor McGregor showing Quavo from Migos how it's done. pic.twitter.com/t8Xkv8Nufs — Chamatkar Sandhu (@SandhuMMA) July 14, 2018

That looked like a lot of fun, but the biggest news coming out of the McGregor camp over the weekend was far more important to his future. His girlfriend, Dee Devlin, announced that she’s pregnant with his second child.

What a weekend for The Notorious One.