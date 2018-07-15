Watch: Luka Modric reacts to winning World Cup Golden Ball award

It was France’s moment on Sunday, as Les Blues cruised to a 4-1 victory over Croatia in the World Cup final.

But it’s still important not to overlook Croatia’s sensational run, having managed to win three consecutive matches that went into extra time, resulting in it having essentially played one extra match, in comparison to its opponent.

Moreover, we can’t forget about how Luka Modric was the fuel that helped power his team. Modric was excellent distributing the ball, and was deadly in set-piece opportunities.

The 32-year-old star scored two goals and had one assist in the World Cup. As the team’s captain, he was a big reason Croatia were able to advance to its first-ever World Cup final. That’s why Modric was awarded the Golden Ball award, and you can watch him accept it in the video below.

Modric clearly deserved the prestigious honor.