New Tag Team Champions Crowned At WWE 'Extreme Rules'

The B-Team duo of Bo Dallas and Curtis Axel has captured the Raw Tag Team Championship at WWE Extreme Rules by defeating Bray Wyatt and Matt Hardy.

After weeks of gaining the upper hand on Hardy via singles matches, Axel and Dallas used this momentum and shockingly won the titles. The Deleters of Worlds team of Hardy and Wyatt formed at WrestleMania 34 after a feud that lasted for several weeks. The rivalry between Hardy and Wyatt became so intense that it led to an Ultimate Deletion match on the March 19 episode of Raw.

After being thrown into the lake of reincarnation, Wyatt assisted Hardy in winning the Andre the Giant Battle Royal, and the team became number one contenders for the Raw Tag Team Championships. They defeated The Bar for the vacant championships at the Greatest Royal Rumble event in Saudi Arabia.

Despite being undefeated as a tag team, Hardy has experienced a string of losses against both Axel and Dallas. This is the first championship on the main roster for Dallas, and the second tag team championship for Axel (he has a reign as Michael McGuillicutty with David Otunga). Axel also has a reign as Intercontinental Champion while being aligned with Paul Heyman.