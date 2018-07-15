Stephen Curry was the most fun athlete to watch at American Century Championship (Video)

A number of celebrities and athletes have been strutting their stuff at the American Century Championship, but it’s safe to say that Warriors star/two-time MVP Stephen Curry stole the show.
Curry attempted to dunk a basketball — and failed in doing so, but then recovered to successfully slam it home on a second attempt.
He also showed off his vocals, singing in this particular video posted to his Instagram story.
Curry also showed that his arm isn’t just capable of draining jumpers, and that he’s pretty nice with a football as well.
Unfortunately, we were not invited to the tourney, which is why those clips gave us some FOMO. Maybe next year.
