Stephen Curry was the most fun athlete to watch at American Century Championship (Video)

A number of celebrities and athletes have been strutting their stuff at the American Century Championship, but it’s safe to say that Warriors star/two-time MVP Stephen Curry stole the show.

Curry attempted to dunk a basketball — and failed in doing so, but then recovered to successfully slam it home on a second attempt.

#TahoeSteph is back and almost took down the rim 😂 pic.twitter.com/DgLDNR4nvc — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2018

That face after the miss 😂 pic.twitter.com/KKoVCCjzEd — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2018

He also showed off his vocals, singing in this particular video posted to his Instagram story.

One of the best basketball players in the world, Steph Curry 😂😂😂 (turn your sound all the way up you’re welcome) pic.twitter.com/A1tGXH7rbF — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) July 13, 2018

Curry also showed that his arm isn’t just capable of draining jumpers, and that he’s pretty nice with a football as well.

Dude face planted trying to catch Steph’s deep ball 😂 pic.twitter.com/8wq5mIgHab — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) July 13, 2018

Unfortunately, we were not invited to the tourney, which is why those clips gave us some FOMO. Maybe next year.