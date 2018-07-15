The Daily Target 7/14

Last Night(s): Twins 5, Tammpa Bay 1 – The Twins practiced some excellent plate patience and knocked around Blake Snell, driving him out of the game early. Meanwhile, Kyle Gibson locked the game down. He’s doing ok this year!

Twins 11, Tampa Bay 8 – This game was not as well played as the score might indicate. The Twins had an 8-1 lead and gave almost all of it back, holding on by the skin of their teeth. The big surprise was the bomb that Joe Mauer hit. No joke, he smoked it.

Pioneer Press: Twins start off hot, hang on to beat Tampa Bay, 11-8 – As I noted earlier, the Twins held on and beat the Rays. Jake Cave and Robbie Grossman were also very good last night.

Roster Rundown: The Twins activated Ehire Adrianza and placed Logan Morrrison on the DL with a hip impingement, An “impingement” is what causes players to not meet expectations. Addison Reed also reacently had one.

Meanwhile, Ervin Santana moved to Rochester as part of his rehab.