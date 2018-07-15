The Daily Target 7/15/18

Last Night: Tampa Bay 19, Twins 6 – I will admit that this scoreline looks really, really bad, and it is! The Rays scored 15 of their runs in the final three innings, which is something that hasn’t happened in 27 years. Again, that’s not great. But on the other hand, it only counts as one loss, and the Indians lost too, so Minnesota remains only 7.5 games out of first, just like they were when the day began.

KARE: Twins host surprise home run derby for fans – Here is some mildly baseballish content for you. It’s better than thinking about the team being purged in the next few weeks.

Roster Rundown: Aaron Slegers was sent to the DL after a ad performance. That seems to be going around. In his place, the Twins called up Fernando Romero to pitch the last game before the break.