Vladimir Putin looked miserable at World Cup final (Photo)

The 2018 World Cup was the most entertaining in the tournament’s history, with plenty of shocking upsets, thrilling moments and highlight-reel goals.

Fans and analysts alike were on the edge of their seats during the tournament, as their brackets got busted, and their predictions — that, on paper, appeared to be near-locks — went up in flames.

Russian president Vladimir Putin was at Sunday’s World Cup final between France and Croatia, but he didn’t appear to be enjoying himself as much as everyone around him. Putin watched as Croatia’s players received their runners-up medals after the match, and his facial expression pretty much said it all.

Putin under his huge umbrella while Macron and Kolinda Grabar-Kitarović get absolutely soaked in the rain is amazing. pic.twitter.com/oV6STJGlIx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) July 15, 2018

Even an event as entertaining as the World Cup final couldn’t get Putin to crack a smile, it seems.