Yankees - Marlins Collusion Claims Are Preposterous

As the New York Yankees anticipate the trade deadline, Twitter claims suggest that Derek Jeter will give them anything they want. Once again delusional Miami Marlins supporters are crying “foul.”

The suspicions began when the Marlins sent Giancarlo Stanton to the Yankees for far less than his market value. How could the Marlins part with the most valuable player in club history so easily?

The truth is, the Marlins put themselves in the position of dealing from the the point of weakness. They never could afford the deal they gave him. The moment Stanton signed the deal he was destined to head out of the door. And when all the chips were on the table, Stanton wanted to come to the Yankees. The Marlins had no choice.

So now, some paranoid Marlins fans are nervous about the potential of losing J.T. Realmuto. But they should relax, because the Yankees simply don’t need him. Gary Sanchez is on his way back and Austin Romine is the best back up catcher in the Majors.

What the Yankees do need is a top notch starting pitcher. The Marlins’ Jose Urena, with his 4.39 ERA, and Dan Straily, with his 4.29, would strike no fear into the Red Sox and Astros during the postseason.The Mets Jacob deGrom or Noah Syndergaard are the pitchers the Yankees really need. That is, if the cross town rivals are in a mood to be a good neighbor.

So this idea that Derek Jeter will roll over and give the Yankees whatever they want is preposterous. Even if he were in total charge of the Marlins’ decisions, which he is not, his impeccable character does not deserve such a ridiculous suggestion.

Jeter once said, according to Baseball Almanac, “If you’re going to play at all, you’re out to win. Baseball, board games, playing Jeopardy, I hate to lose.”

The truth is, Jeter and Don Mattingly are the best attributes the Marlins have. So Marlins’ fans should actually send the Yankees a great big thank you card. Gone are the days when the Marlins could stock up on players that they couldn’t afford in order to make a one- year run, only to see them disappear a year later. Jeter is building the Marlins the right and fiscally prudent way.

And Jeter’s character is too honorable to ever let him become a pipeline, even for the Yankees.