Twitter reacts to how jacked Bryce Harper's dad is

Nationals slugger Bryce Harper was the favorite to win the 2018 Home Run Derby heading into the event, and with good reason.
And while Harper has been in a slump over the past few months, he’s still in his prime at 25 years of age, and he weighs 230 pounds — most of which is lean muscle. No matter what form he’s currently in, he’s always a threat at the plate. Well, we now know where he gets it from, and it’s all about genetics.
Bryce’s dad, Ron, pitched to him at the Home Run Derby, and baseball fans learned that he’s actually more jacked than Bryce is. Not only that, he rocked the same signature beard that his son has been known for in the past.
The Twitter reactions did not disappoint, either.
Harper did end up winning the Home Run Derby in front of the home crowd at Nationals Park — edging Kyle Schwarber to do so. Social media has been buzzing about both him and his father since that time, with good reason.
