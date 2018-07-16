Watch: Devin Booker, Tyler Ullis involved in crazy elevator brawl

The Phoenix Suns have been putting together a young, talented roster, and they’re beginning to look like the 76ers of the Western Conference — just two years behind. It will be exciting to see what the team is able to do in just a few years from now.

Phoenix’s roster features a great mix of players with quickness/athleticism, as well as strength/power. They’re also scrappy — both on and off the court, apparently.

A recent video has surfaced, showing Devin Booker and Tyler Ullis geting into a fight in an apartment complex back in 2017. Ullis tried to prevent the elevator door from closing, and that didn’t go well. This was the result.

This video has probably leaked now due to Booker’s new contract.